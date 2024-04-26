Macho Sporto introduces Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassador

The campaign involves a TVC showing Sidharth Malhotra being impressed by a girl making the first move

New Delhi: JG Hosiery’s premium innerwear brand Macho Sporto, has roped in Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassador for its popular advertising campaign ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’.

The campaign involves a television commercial with the current buzz of cricket and Malhotra being impressed by a girl making the first move, as the iconic jingle ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’ plays in the background.

“I am excited to partner with Macho Sporto, a brand committed to providing comfort and style to all of their consumers for decades. The brand has established itself as a household name, and I look forward to this collaboration.” said Malhotra.