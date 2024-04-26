Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Macho Sporto introduces Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassador

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
47
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The campaign involves a TVC showing Sidharth Malhotra being impressed by a girl making the first move

New Delhi: JG Hosiery’s premium innerwear brand Macho Sporto, has roped in Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra as its new brand ambassador for its popular advertising campaign ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’.

The campaign involves a television commercial with the current buzz of cricket and Malhotra being impressed by a girl making the first move, as the iconic jingle ‘Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai’ plays in the background.

“I am excited to partner with Macho Sporto, a brand committed to providing comfort and style to all of their consumers for decades. The brand has established itself as a household name, and I look forward to this collaboration.” said Malhotra.

Latest News
Food & BeverageAkshita Sharma -

Hong’s kitchen opens new outlet at Delhi’s Rohini

Hong’s Kitchen embarked on its presence in Delhi’s Unity One Mall located at CBD Shahdara and Omaxe Chowk in...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.