Reliance Retail opens 2 new Yousta stores

While one Yousta store is in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, the other is at Edappal, Kerala

New Delhi: Reliance Retail recently opened two new Yousta stores this month—one in Edappal, Kerala, and the other at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, as per social media posts by a company official.

“YOUSTA – You absolute star Store no 2 – Bilaspur,” Ramyaraj Rath, Assistant Vice President – Head of Inventory Management FnL and Merchandise planning for B2B at Reliance Retail wrote on Linkedin.

“YOUSTA – Store no 3. God’s own country – Edappal. You absolute star,” Rath wrote in a separate LinkedIn post while sharing a video of the store.

The Bilaspur store that opened on 16 September is the brand’s second store in the country and the Edappal store that opened on 19 September is its third. The first Yousta store opened on 24 August at Sahara Mall, Hyderabad. Read more about it here.

Breaking the story in July, IndiaRetailing reported that Reliance plans to roll out 200-250 stores of the value retail format in the coming years to compete directly with Tata Group’s Zudio chain. Read more about it here.

Yousta mainly targets the youth and has a price range of Rs499 to Rs999.

The Yousta stores are known for its “starring now” section where they put up the latest fashion to choose from. Apart from its stores you can also grab the Yousta collection from Ajio and JioMart.

In addition to its stores, the Yousta range is available online through Ajio and JioMart.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRL and other subsidiaries and affiliates of RRVL, operate an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

RRVL has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. Reliance Retail Limited is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest growing retailers globally as per Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 260,364 crore ($ 31.7 billion) and a net profit of ₹ 9,181 crore ($ 1.1 billion) for the year ended 31 March 2023.