Forum Mall makes its debut in Kerala

Bengaluru: Real estate developer Prestige Group has launched the first Forum Mall in Kochi, Kerala on last week, the company wrote on social media. A joint development by Prestige Group and Thomsun Realtors, the new mall is situated on National Highway (NH) 66, Maradu, Kochi.

Built with an investment of Rs 700 crore, the mall encompasses a total retail area of 6.5 lakh sq. ft.

“The wait is over! Make your way to Forum, Kochi. Quick bites, shopping, and entertainment galore,” said Prestige Group in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the inauguration of the new mall.

Forum Mall in Kochi houses over 25 restaurants and small food counters, about 200 stores of Indian and international brands such as Aldo, Adidas, Birkenstock, Lifestyle, H&M, Marks & Spencer and Funcity. It also marks a milestone for Kochi as it brings the first Shoppers Stop outlet in the city.

The mall accommodates a nine-screen PVR Superplex, a Chef Pillai signature restaurant and a 50,000 sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, which is the city’s second Lulu Hypermarket, after the one at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

Additionally, multinational hospitality service provider Marriot International is about to open a 40-room boutique hotel within the mall complex.

The mall is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 1500 individuals.

This is the third mall by the Prestige Group in India. The first two are in Bengaluru—Forum Mall in South Bengaluru and Forum Rex Walk on the Brigade Road.

The Prestige Group was founded by Razack Sattar in 1986 as a small firm in Bengaluru. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and leisure developments with a presence across cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore, Mysore, and Goa.

Over the next years, Prestige Group aims to expand its footprint by developing four malls across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, as per the company website.