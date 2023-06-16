Birkenstock unveils 25th retail store in India

The two-storey Birkenstock retail outlet is located at Brigade Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: German footwear firm Birkenstock Group has reached a milestone of 25 stores in India with the launch of a new store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media on Friday. The 2-storey outlet is located on the Brigade Road in Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru.

“We have crossed a special milestone for Birkenstock in India with the opening of our 25th store since the still recent market launch. Centrally located in Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, this impressive store spanning over two spacious floors is testimony to Birkenstock’s unique customer experience,” said Jens Hattab, managing director – Middle East, Africa and India at Birkenstock in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The new outlet presents Birkenstock’s Spring Summer 2023 collection, titled ‘House of Arizona’ offering the brand’s signature Arizona sandal which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

“The store also exhibits Birkenstock heritage showcase, the ‘Hourglass Exhibition’, featuring mementos from the company’s 249-year-long history,” added Hattab.

Founded in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock and headquartered in Neustadt, Germany, the company’s original purpose was to create shoes that support and contour the foot, compared to the flat soles of footwear during that time.

Birkenstock entered India in December 2019 with an e-commerce site and then followed it up by opening its first mono-brand store at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi in January 2020.

Currently, the lifestyle brand operates 25 brick-and-mortar stores in different cities across the country such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Mumbai, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.