Mensa Brands’ Ishin onboards Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassador

Bengaluru: Women’s ethnic wear brand Ishin, owned by e-commerce aggregator platform Mensa Brands, has onboarded Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar as its brand ambassador with the launch of a new collection titled Rumi, the company said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Ishin’s journey in the ever-growing ethnic occasion wear market. Now, as we welcome Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador, we are confident that her charisma will add a touch of allure to Ishin’s captivating collection,” said Ananth Narayanan, founder of Mensa Brands.

The new assortment will be available on Ishin’s official website (ishinfashions.com) and other e-commerce marketplaces such as Myntra.

“I am super stoked to be a part of Ishin’s latest collection, Rumi. Every outfit I wear is a celebration of my individuality and makes me who I am. Ishin brings out the true essence of me – a fusion of Indian traditions and modern chic,” said Pednekar.

Mumbai-based Ishin was founded by Charu Agrawal, in 2012 as a saree business, In 2019 Mensa Brands acquired the retailer and expanded its presence across major platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa.

Mensa Brands, which acquires stakes in direct-to-consumer brands, has over 25 brands in its portfolio across fashion, home, beauty, personal care and FMCG.