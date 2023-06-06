Metro Brands Ltd. celebrates opening of 756th store

The 756th store is at Connaught Place in central part of New Delhi and is spread across an area of 2,200 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd. has reached the milestone of opening 756 stores across India, the company announced in a release on Tuesday. The 756th store is at Connaught Place in central part of New Delhi and is spread across an area of 2,200 sq. ft.

The seven-decade old footwear brand offers a range of footwear and accessories from both in-house and international brands such as Skechers, Clarks, Puma, Adidas, Brooks, FILA, Crocs and Fitflop to cater to diverse consumer categories. The in-house brands of the company include Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi, J. Fontini and Biofoot.

“We are thrilled to add another location to our iconic brand, Metro Shoes, in the vibrant and dynamic city of Delhi. We are excited to tap into the full potential of this cultural hub and provide our customers with an unforgettable shopping experience,” said Nissan Joseph, chief executive officer, Metro Brands Ltd.

Metro Brands Ltd. opened its first store in Mumbai in 1955, and has since grown into an omnichannel footwear company with a strong portfolio.