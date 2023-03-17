Pacific outlets mall opens with 50 discount stores of premium brands

Pacific Premium Outlets is the latest mall opened by the Pacific group, that operates about half-a-dozen malls in Delhi and Dehradun

New Delhi: Pacific Group’s mint-fresh mall in New Delhi’s Jasola looks like any other swanky shopping centre. However, there is one big difference: All the stores in the Pacific Premium Outlets will be always on discounts – seven days a week. It’s a mall for outlet stores of premium brands.

Almost four dozen global and local brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Skechers, American Eagle among others, have opened discounted stores in the Pacific Premium Outlets, a mall dedicated to discounted stores of premium brands.

Pacific Premium Outlets is the latest mall opened by the Pacific group, that operates about half-a-dozen malls in Delhi and Dehradun.

The 300,000-sq. ft. mall is located at Jasola in New Delhi, adjoining the Jasola Apollo metro station and was launched on February 20. The location and the metro accessibility are the USP for the mall.

The new mall can house over 60 brand outlets at its premises and it has leased out space to a variety of premium brands including Caratlane, Rare Rabbit, American Eagle, Pure Home+Living, Calvin Klein Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Nykaa Luxe, Superdry, Adidas, Lacoste, The Tank, The Collective and many others.

The 300,000-sq. ft. mall is in close proximity to Jasola-Shaheen Bagh area, a hub in Delhi NCR for its outlet stores – or discounted stores – of Puma, Biba, Adidas, Skechers, Being Human and FabIndia among dozens of other brands

Pacific Premium Outlets opened its doors to customers last month and was inaugurated with around three dozen brands on the day of the opening of the mall including brands like Octave, Rookie USA, Madame, Inc. 5, Levis, Skechers, Deerika Hypermart, Mr. DIY and many more.

Several brands followed suit in the coming days and opened their outlets in the mall including brands like Samsonite, Asics, U.S. Polo Assn., Rare Rabbit, American eagle, and Pure Home + Living among others.

Currenty, Pacific Premium Outlets has opened 47 stores including Costa Coffee, Cartalane – a Tanishq partnership, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger with Tommy Hilger Kids just in front of it, Nykaa Luxe, Only, Superdry, Vero Moda, Birkenstock, Meena Bazaar, Indifusion, Market 99, Mothercare, and Miniso.

It is a four-storey mall with a basement and spacious parking space for cars and two wheelers. The highlight of the mall is that almost all brands are currently offering huge discounts at their outlets. The discounts are ranging from 40% to flat 60% off.

Here is a list of brands on discounts in the mall:

Calvin Klein Jeans offering upto 40% off

Tommy Hilfiger has flat 30-40% discounts

Jack & Jones offering upto 50% off

Vero Moda offering upto 50% off

U.S. Polo offering Buy 5 Get 5 free

Madame offering flat 40% off

Levis offering upto 40% off

American Eagle offering upto 50% off

Skechers offering upto 60% off

Inc.5 offering upto 50% off on select items and flat 20% off on its fresh collection,

Asics offering upto 60% off

Taco Bell offering free Nachos and Salsa and Churros on orders above Rs 199

The mall also launched the food court and is home to a variety of food chains including Berry Brothers, Chicago Pizza, Burger King, Subway, Giani’s, Taco Bell, Amritsari Express, House of Candy, Cafe Chennai, Street Food by Punjab Grill, Asia Seven, Maska, Wow Momo, Wow China, KFC and Dunkin Donuts. Haldirams and Cafe Delhi Heights are also all set to launch soon. A few more eateries like The Belgian Fries Company, Dana Choga, The Beer Cafe and Keventers are also going to enter the mall soon.

Apart from an array of brands that have already launched in the mall, several others are also set to open soon. These include The Tank, Lacoste, The Collective, Adidas, Van Heusen, Reebok, New Balance, Global Republic and Looks Salon.

The Tank is an outlet store format by the Reliance Brands that will sell discounted products of Steve Madden, GAS, Diesel, Superdry, Brooks Brothers, Quicksilver, Roxy, Kenneth Cole, Paul & Shark and Ermenegildo Zegna among dozens of other labels from the Reliance Brands’ stable.

The mall will also fulfill the entertainment needs of the customers with the launch of a multiplex (Inox) and kids play area (Funky Island) on the third floor, while also offering a book store kiosks at the entrance of the mall by the brand Shelfebook.

Currently, the weekday footfall of the mall is at an average of over 100 customers on a Tuesday afternoon, but as it’s a new mall offering premium brands with huge discounts, it is likely to pick up on weekends.