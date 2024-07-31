Myntra launches Beauty Edit of its Rising Stars programme

As a part of this programme, the company is planning to onboard around 500 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands by the end of the year

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra has launched the Beauty Edit of Myntra Rising Stars programme to foster the growth of digital-first beauty and grooming brands, the e-tailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

As a part of this programme, the company is planning to onboard around 500 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands by the end of the year. The brands will be shortlisted based on objective criteria such as brand size, social media followership, and product uniqueness.

“Furthering our commitment to nurture digital-first D2C brands and drive innovation in the beauty and personal care ecosystem, we are thrilled to launch the Myntra Rising Stars Beauty Edit with the aim to provide specific beauty and grooming solutions,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

Myntra will offer enhanced visibility both on and off-app, consultative account management, optimised cost structures, and insights into the latest customer trends and preferences.

Additional services include same-day/next-day delivery with M-Express+/Express, marketing campaigns on and off-platform, and video merchandising.

Brands can also join Myntra’s campaigns and collaborate on new product launches, social media promotions, and events like the End of Reason Sale (EORS).

Myntra launched its Rising Stars programme in July 2023, onboarding brands such as Rare Rabbit, Snitch, Fable Street, The Bear House, Bewakoof, Janasya, Bliss Club, UpTownie, Giva, and Neemans. Some of these brands have seen a twofold average year-on-year growth.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers a range of over 6,000 fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across the country and has nearly 60 million monthly active users.