Luggage brand Assembly opens first offline store in New Delhi

Located at Lajpat Nagar, the new store offers a range of travel bags, including backpacks, suitcases, and trolley bags

Bengaluru: New Delhi-based luggage retailer Assembly has forayed into offline retail space with its first-ever store in New Delhi, at Lajpat Nagar, a company official wrote on social media.

“Excited to announce the opening of Assmebly’s first store at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi,” Mohit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Assembly said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

“The blueprint of this store has been in the mind and process for years and this time around, it felt right to bring it to life and to our travellers. Over the past few months, we have been working behind the scenes to bring this vision into an experience and now our doors are finally open,” he further added.

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Khanna and Garg, Assembly is a premium, homegrown travel and lifestyle brand, focusing on creating functional travel bags, including backpacks, suitcases, and trolley bags.

In April 2024, the company raised $2.1 million in a funding round led by Prath Ventures, with participation from Anicut Capital, Blume Founders Fund and a host of angel investors.