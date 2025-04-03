Wow! Momo eyes Rs 500 cr from FMCG business by FY30

The company, which has been expanding its FMCG presence over the last two and a half years, currently generates around Rs 70–80 crore in revenue from the segment

New Delhi: Kolkata-based quick service restaurant chain and FMCG company Wow! Foods Pvt Ltd., known for its popular QSR brand Wow! Momo is targeting Rs 500 crore in revenue from its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) vertical by FY 2030, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans.

The company, which has been expanding its FMCG presence over the last two and a half years, currently generates around Rs 70–80 crore in revenue from the segment. It plans to scale its FMCG business to Rs 100 crore within the next two years, with a broader goal of reaching Rs 500 crore over the subsequent four to five years. The company is reportedly growing at a rate of 2.5 to 3 times annually, with plans to expand its reach from 100 cities to 300–500 cities in the coming years.

Wow! Momo operates across multiple verticals, including QSR and FMCG, with a presence in over 400 cities and more than 600 outlets. Its FMCG portfolio includes frozen momos, beverages, noodles and smiley with plans to enter new categories such as kulfi.

E-commerce platforms play a crucial role in the company’s FMCG growth. According to the source, Instamart contributes around 28–30% of the company’s FMCG sales, with additional focus on expanding reach through platforms like Zepto and BigBasket. The company’s online growth has been particularly significant for the FMCG segment.

Frozen momos have been a key revenue driver, with 22 flavours available across different markets. Product innovation, such as region-specific varieties like Korean-flavoured momos, has been part of the company’s growth strategy. The company has also launched 100% pure coconut water, priced at Rs 69, which has reportedly been well-received by consumers.

Innovation remains a core focus. The company has introduced Wow Smiley, a patented product with IP protection for five years. This product is part of the company’s effort to carve out a niche in the competitive FMCG market.

There are also plans to introduce flavoured coconut water to appeal to a broader audience. The company is emphasising the purity of its coconut water, with no added sugars or preservatives, to differentiate itself from competitors.

The noodles segment is another area of growth. According to the source, the company aims to make the noodles category a Rs 100 crore business within the next three years. Cuppa noodles have been introduced as a complementary offering to its core momo products, aimed at catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Competition remains a challenge, particularly in the frozen momos and coconut water segments, where established brands hold a significant share. However, the company is banking on product differentiation and quality to maintain a competitive edge.

The company is also evaluating its distribution strategy to balance growth between online and offline channels. While e-commerce has been a major growth driver, the company sees potential in expanding through offline retail, including modern trade outlets and partnerships with large retail chains.

According to the source, the company’s broader strategy involves diversifying revenue streams beyond its core QSR business. The intention is to establish the FMCG vertical as a strong, independent revenue contributor over the next few years.

Wow! Momo is expected to continue expanding its presence in the organised FMCG market by scaling up existing categories while exploring new ones.