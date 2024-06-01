Earthraga monitors new technologies for immersive experiences: CEO Ganesh Kamath

The 2020-founded beauty and wellness brand’s CEO speaks on the plans, international expansions and the right integration of technology

New Delhi: Skincare D2C brand Earthraga keeps exploring new channels and technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to work on creating immersive experiences that resonate with consumers and differentiate the brand in a competitive landscape, its co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ganesh Kamath told IndiaRetailing.

Earthraga sells products in face care, hair care, bath and body, and lip care in the price range of Rs 150 to Rs 1,200 and competes directly with Wow Skin and Mamaearth.

The company also leverages data analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) systems to personalise marketing efforts and tailor product recommendations based on individual preferences and behaviours.

In an interaction with IndiaRetailing, Ganesh Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), of Earthraga speaks on the brand’s journey, technical implementation and the future.

Edited Excerpts

How was FY 2023-2024 and what are your projections for FY 2024 – 2025 in terms of revenue?

FY 2023-2024 was a positive year for us. We saw month-on-month growth. We are hoping and working towards continued momentum with an estimated revenue growth of 100% for FY 2024-2025. (The spokesperson declined to comment on the revenue figures)

What is your expansion plan?

We focus on expanding in the western and southern regions, targeting key states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. We aim to establish a strong foothold in major cities within these states like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. India has varied weather regions, and we understand what is needed for Indian skin, so we are looking at expanding rapidly.

What was the most sold product of 2023?

The most sold products of 2023 were products comprising Kumkumadi, known for its skin brightening, anti-ageing, and acne-reducing benefits. We are expanding into shampoos and face wash. In the face wash category, we are introducing the Aloe Hydrating Neem Face Wash, which provides deep hydration and purifies the skin with the natural benefits of aloe vera and neem and Mix Fruit Face wash for brighter skin. We are also introducing the new and better anti-hairfall shampoo and anti-dandruff shampoo.

What’s on the international expansion plans?

We are actively exploring opportunities for global expansion. Our strategic plans include entering international markets within the next few years and bringing our unique offerings to a wider audience.

Have you raised funds?

We are currently bootstrapped, and it allows for autonomy and focus on long-term goals. Without funding currently, maintaining this status enables us to cultivate a solid foundation before considering external investments. Our emphasis lies on organic growth and strategic partnerships for now.

What technology do you use and how does it help you?

At the core of our strategy is a robust e-commerce platform supported by cutting-edge website optimization techniques and secure payment gateways to ensure a seamless shopping experience for our customers. We leverage data analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) systems to personalize marketing efforts and tailor product recommendations based on individual preferences and behaviours. Additionally, we harness the power of social media platforms and influencer partnerships to amplify our brand message and engage with our target audience in meaningful ways.

At Earthraga, our vision is to disrupt the market with our product portfolio. In today’s D2C landscape, technology plays a very important role in not just reaching the consumer but also achieving operational efficiency. We are investing both time and money in research to find new and better ways to incorporate plug-ins and AI-based tools to ensure operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience. We are continuously exploring new channels and technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to work on creating immersive experiences that resonate with consumers and differentiate our brand in a competitive landscape.

What’s your omnichannel approach?

We adopt a comprehensive omnichannel strategy to reach diverse consumers across India. We are available on 15 pan-India marketplaces.

How do you stay profitable in the competitive landscape?

Our USP lies in our fusion of ancient skincare wisdom with modern aesthetics. With a focus on clean, cruelty-free products, we ensure quality and safety, backed by a commitment to plant-based ingredients. We ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used in our products. We do not cut corners with comparatively cheaper alternatives. This commitment to quality and authenticity ensures profitability amidst competition because the consumer gets what they are promised.

How do you ensure sustainability?

We are proud to say that we have been plastic-neutral since the beginning, and we continue to take steps towards a greener future. One of our key initiatives involves planting trees to offset our carbon footprint. Additionally, we have partnered with government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to recycle waste plastic equivalent to the amount we use in our packaging, achieving plastic neutrality. This not only benefits the environment but also creates social and economic advantages, aligning with our vision for a circular economy and a healthier planet.

How do you ensure a good customer experience?

Firstly, we ensure our e-commerce platform is smooth and secure, making buying easy. Then, we use data and CRM systems to personalise follow-ups and product recommendations. Additionally, we provide clear and prompt communication about order status and shipping. After purchase, we continue engagement through social media and customer support channels, addressing any concerns promptly. We aim to leave a lasting positive impression, fostering loyalty and satisfaction throughout the post-purchase journey.

Is anything new happening on the supply chain side?

We are integrating advanced tracking systems to monitor shipments in real-time, ensuring timely deliveries. Additionally, we are strengthening partnerships with reliable suppliers to maintain consistent product availability. Since we are expanding in west and south India, we are strengthening our reach in these regions.

How has the association with Soha Ali as a brand endorser Khan helped you?

Khan’s endorsement has significantly boosted brand visibility and credibility, resulting in a notable increase in customer engagement and sales. With her influence, our marketing efforts have seen remarkable growth. Celebrity collaborations amplify our brand message, reaching a wider audience and fostering trust, leading to tangible returns on investment and higher returns on ad spend.