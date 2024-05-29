ABFRL Q4 net loss at Rs 266.35 crore, revenue at Rs 3,406.65 cr

The established businesses continue to navigate market headwinds while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability enhancement

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 266.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 194.54 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL).

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,406.65 during the quarter under review against Rs 2,879.73 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the Aditya Birla group firm, the consolidated financial results for the quarter that ended March 31, 2024, are “not comparable with previous quarters” pursuant to the acquisition of TCNS Clothing and Styleverse Lifestyle.

Its total expenses were at Rs 3,813.87 crore in the March quarter.

“The established businesses continue to navigate market headwinds while maintaining a sharp focus on profitability enhancement,” said ABFRL in an earning statement.

Its revenue from the ‘Madura Fashion & Lifestyle’ segment was at Rs 1,861.75 crore. Pantaloons’ revenue was at Rs 895.03 crore. Ethnic and Others business posted a revenue of Rs 712.43 crore, driven by higher same-store sales, network expansion and category extensions.

Its Reebok segment grew 29% this quarter, with the brand profitably crossing Rs 450 crore in revenue within its first full year of operations with the Company.

It recently announced de-merger of Madura business into a separately listed entity named Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL).

“The strategic de-merger of ABFRL is paving the way for the creation of two separate growth engines, each with a clear capital allocation strategy and unique path for value creation. Both entities will focus on specific growth areas aligned with their business models to maximize shareholder returns,” it said.

Total income of ABFRL was at Rs 3 494.14 crore in the March quarter.

The Aditya Birla group firm “closed the quarter with net debt of Rs 2,862 crore in line with the guidance given at the start of the year.”

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2024, ABFRL net loss was at Rs 735.91 crore. It was at Rs 59.47 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operation in FY24 was Rs 13,995.86 crore.

As of March 2024, ABFRL has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India.

It has a repertoire of brands as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It operates fashion retail store Pantaloons.

Besides it retails international brands Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 285.65 on the BSE, down 0.19%.