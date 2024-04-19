ABFRL’s Style Up opens 3rd store in Bengaluru

Located at Jayaprakash Nagar, the new Style Up store marks the 29th location across the country

Bengaluru: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd’s (ABFRL) fashion retail store chain Style Up has opened its third store in Bengaluru, a company official shared on social media. The new stand-alone store is located at Jayaprakash Nagar.

“Our third store in namma Bengaluru. Grateful to all our teams, colleagues, developers and vendor partners for all the love, great work and support as always,” Ekta Saran, senior vice president at Style Up, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The store offers a wide range of retail brands by ABFRL including Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Peter England and Van Heusen, catering to men, women and kids.

Large-format fashion store chain Style Up was established in 2019. Currently, the brand operates 29 stores across 20 Indian cities.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It has long-term exclusive partnerships with select international brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle,Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

ABFRL has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points-of-sales in department stores across India as of March 2023.