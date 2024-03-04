Myntra launches new CGI campaign on the sneaker club catalogue

The CGI highlights the recently launched ‘Sneaker for Every Scene’ campaign and focuses on the scale of offerings at play from the Myntra Sneaker Club

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fashion e-commerce company Myntra has launched a CGI (computer-generated imagery) activation to put the spotlight on iconic and celebrated premium sneaker lines from its Myntra Sneaker club catalogue, a release by the company said on Monday.

This is a type of marketing campaign where brands use CGI technology to bring impossible scenarios to life.

The CGI captures the key message of the Myntra Sneaker Club, conveying to the audience the scale of offerings at play, including limited edition drops, and how there’s a sneaker that fits every lifestyle and occasion.

To grab attention for the premium sneakers styles available at the Myntra Sneaker Club, the CGI shows giant versions of sneakers available on the Myntra Sneaker Club, sailing into Bombay, from the high seas, via the Worli Sea Link, primed to take over every scene.

The selection of Mumbai’s renowned Worli Sea Link as the backdrop for the CGI spectacle was a deliberate choice aimed at enhancing the campaign’s memorability. The CGI push for the campaign is expected to reach around 50 million people, the release added.

The Myntra Sneaker Club is a dedicated shopping alley for the burgeoning Indian sneaker audience, comprising over 10,000 premium sneaker styles from over 20+ leading brands. Some of the top brands available on the Myntra Sneaker Club include Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Skechers, Converse, Reebok, and Under Armour, among others.

In addition, the store will also showcase coveted collaborations with industry giants such as Nike’s iconic Big 3 Launches (Air Jordan, Air Force, Dunks), Puma’s stylish Colourblocked Shoes, timeless classics from Birkenstock, New Balance, Adidas’ ever-popular Samba collection, and the latest offerings from Jack & Jones. Footwear is one of the fastest-growing categories on Myntra, with an expansive selection of more than 1.5 lakh styles across 700+ brands, for men, women and kids.