French luxury brand Christian Louboutin partners with ABFRL

The partnership envisages the transfer of the current Indian business of the Christian Louboutin to a newly incorporated subsidiary of ABFRL where the partners will hold an equal stake

Bengaluru: French luxury label Christian Louboutin has entered into a joint venture partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday. The partnership envisages the transfer of the luxury retailer’s current Indian business to a newly incorporated subsidiary of ABFRL where the partners will hold equal stake.

“We are excited to partner with ABFRL’s team and look forward to working with them to manage and develop the business in India which is an extremely important market for us,” said Alexis Mourot, chief executive officer of Christian Louboutin.

Currently, Christian Louboutin has a retail presence in over 30 countries with more than 150 points of sales around the world.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with Christian Louboutin, a true icon in luxury footwear. This partnership reflects our commitment to offering our discerning customers the very best in elegance and style. It also exemplifies our ambition to develop and shape the future of the luxury market in India.” said Ashish Dikshit, managing director of ABFRL.

ABFRL is also in long-term exclusive partnerships with international brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

A subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, ABFRL has a network of over 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sale in department stores across India as of March 2023.

Its portfolio of brands includes Pantaloons, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. The company also has strategic partnerships with designers Shantanu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi and House of Masaba.

Fashion designer Christian Louboutin established his business in Paris in 1991, first with a collection for women followed by a men’s collection a few years later.

Over the years, the company has diversified its business into footwear, leather goods and accessories, beauty, kids and pets.