Uniqlo opens second Mumbai store

Mumbai: Uniqlo on Friday opened its second Mumbai store at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, two weeks after it made its debut in western India with a store.

The second store in Mumbai spans 7,500 sq. ft. on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

“With our second store opening at Oberoi Mall Goregaon, we look forward to offering innovative, high-quality apparel to even more discerning consumers,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, Uniqlo India.

Uniqlo Oberoi Mall, Goregaon will offer the entire range of winter products, such as the ultra-light down, heattech, and recycled fleece garments, as well as products featuring premium fabrics such as cashmere, lambswool, and merino. Customers can also find Uniqlo’s essential items such as easy-care rayon, AIRism T-shirts, denims, fine cloth shirts, and smart ankle pants. The lineup will also include Uniqlo and KAWS collaboration UT Graphic T-shirt collection.

Additionally, all customers with purchases of Rs 6,000/- and above will receive a custom Tote Bag featuring a special Uniqlo x Mumbai design by illustrator Aashti Miller (while stocks last).

Uniqlo Oberoi Mall, Goregaon is Uniqlo’s 12th brick-and-mortar store in India since launching in 2019. The new store has opened just two weeks following the launch of Uniqlo’s first store in Mumbai, at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, and represents the latest step in the brand’s expansion in India. Read more about it here.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. It currently has 7 stores in Delhi NCR along with one store each in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Zirakpur.

Uniqlo plans to open about six to eight stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years and the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities, IndiaRetailing reported last month. Read more about it here.

The Oberoi Mall is located at Goregaon (east) on the Western Express Highway and offers almost 5.52 lakh sq. ft. of fashion, food and leisure. Owned by the real estate development company, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oberoi Mall offers facilities that include two levels of the basement with a parking capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicle parking, a large central atrium with natural light, elevators and escalators for internal circulation, central air-conditioning, and an integrated building management system.

The Mall houses brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Sephora, SSBeauty, Forevermark, Tanishq, GKB Opticals, Croma, Unicorn, Nike, Puma, Asics, Levi’s, Starbucks, Allen Solly, Helios, Ethos, The Bombay Store, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Timeszone, Play N Learn, PVR Icon, Social, MOD, McDonald’s and so on. Mall also caters to entertainment brands like Timezone, Play N Learn, a PVR Icon with six screens and a play house dedicated to kids.