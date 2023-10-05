Uniqlo opens its first Mumbai store at Phoenix Marketcity

Covering a total area of 11,500 sq. ft., the Uniqlo store extends across ground and lower ground floors of the mall

Mumbai: Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, is set to open its store for public at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai on 6 October 2023. Covering a total area of 11,500 sq. ft., the store is spread across two floors—ground and lower ground floor of the mall. It is the brand’s 11th brick-and-mortar store in India, and its first ever in Mumbai. The second Uniqlo store in the city is set to open in Oberoi Mall, Goregaon on 20 October 2023, the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India, said, “From seeing a strong demand on our e-commerce channel to now launching brick-and-mortar stores in Mumbai, we are delighted to bring our LifeWear to Mumbaikars. This city is the second best-performing market on Uniqlo.com and we are currently evaluating more locations in Mumbai.”

The new store offers a wide range of Uniqlo’s Lifewear collection including jackets, t-shirts, shirts, jeans and more for men, women and kids. The new store also features a creative rendition by local architect and illustrator Aashti Miller.

Uniqlo plans to open about six to eight stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years and the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities, IndiaRetailing reported last month. Read more about it here.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand currently has 7 stores in Delhi NCR along with one store each in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Zirakpur.

The brand opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and at present, it has more than 2,400 stores across the world including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.