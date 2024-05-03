Unicommerce partners with Wonderchef

Wonderchef has deployed Unicommerce’s multichannel order management system to automate order processing

New Delhi: Home appliances and cookware brand Wonderchef has partnered with Unicommerce for shipments of products and to handle post purchase activities, a press release said on Friday.

Unicommerce is an e-commerce enablement (software as a service) SaaS platform. The partnership aims to streamline Wonderchef’s e-commerce supply chain, enhance the post-purchase experience for its end customers and effectively manage its return orders.

Wonderchef has deployed Unicommerce’s multichannel order management system to automate order processing across its brand website and online marketplaces.

“With the help of Unicommerce reliable platform, we are confident of being ahead of the competition as our innovative products are already seeing good traction in Indian as well as overseas markets” said Ravi Saxena, Founder and CEO of Wonderchef.

“Unicommerce is committed to enhancing the post-purchase experience for Wonderchef’s customers. With their innovative products and a strong distribution strategy, Unicommerce platform will work as a catalyst in driving their e-commerce operations” said Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO of Unicommerce.

Unicommerce’s SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. As of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved an Annual Transaction run-rate of more than 750 million. The company caters to over 3500 customers, manages more than 8000 warehouses, and processes orders from more than 1900 stores through its platform.