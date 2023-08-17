Google News
Uniqlo announces second Mumbai store

Uniqlo Store at Lulu Mall Lucknow
Located at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East, the new store is spread across 7,500 sq. ft. and is scheduled to open on October 20, 2023

Mumbai: Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, announced the opening of a second store in Mumbai, in a press release on Thursday. Located at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East, the new store is spread across 7,500 sq. ft. on the ground floor and is scheduled to open on October 20. This will be Uniqlo’s 12th store in India. 

“Over the past few years, we have built a robust retail landscape in the North and we are now ready for our expansion in the West, making our LifeWear collection accessible to more customers in India. We are excited to add another store in Mumbai to offer our innovative and functional clothes that enrich the daily lives of people, as a reflection of our LifeWear philosophy,” said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India.

Both new Mumbai stores will offer Uniqlo’s range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids and babies.

Oberoi Mall is situated in Goregaon East, off the Western Express Highway. The mall, located in the suburban locality is a part of the sprawling 80-acre Oberoi Garden City, an integrated township with residential and commercial complex, an international school, a 5-star hotel and large landscape gardens.

Speaking on the launch, Sameep Pathak, chief executive officer, Oberoi Mall, said, “Uniqlo’s presence at Oberoi Mall furthers our commitment in curating an exceptional retail destination and catering to the ever-evolving fashion and shopping preferences of our customers.”

This comes after a two-week period following the previous announcement of Uniqlo’s first Mumbai store, which is set to open at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, on October 6. Last month, Uniqlo’s announced its first Mumbai store, to open on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla. Uniqlo’s Phoenix Marketcity will be spread over two floors (lower ground and ground floor) with a total sales area of approximately 11,500 sq. ft. Read more about it here.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The brand opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and at present, it has more than 2,400 stores across the world including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.   

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang. 

