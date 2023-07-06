Google News
Uniqlo to launch its first store in Mumbai

Uniqlo outlet, Bengaluru
The first Mumbai store is set to open at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, on 6 October 2023

Mumbai: Uniqlo, the Japanese global apparel retailer, is set for its expansion plans in India with the opening of its highly anticipated first store in Mumbai, the company announced on Thursday. The store is set to launch on 6 October 2023 at Phoenix Marketcity Mall, located at Kurla West, Mumbai in Maharashtra. 

“We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark the anniversary of our four-year journey in India, and this new milestone highlights our strong ongoing commitment to India. Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store,” said Tomohiko Sei, chief executive officer, Uniqlo India. 

In November 2022, IndiaRetailing broke the news about Uniqlo initiating talks with several malls in Mumbai as a part of the Japanese fashion retailer’s plans to enter the city as its next expansion. Read it here

Uniqlo Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, will be the 11th brick-and-mortar Uniqlo store in India. The new store will offer a range of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids, and babies. In India, the brand is available in New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The brand opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and at present, it has more than 2,400 stores across the world including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.   

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies, and Uniqlo is Japan’s leading specialty retailer.

