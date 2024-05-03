Register Now
Blue Dart Express Q4 net profit rises 12% to Rs 78 cr

By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
Blue Dart’s total income for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,333.93 crore

New Delhi: Logistics company Blue Dart Express on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.78 crore for the March quarter, registering a 12% increase on the back of revenue growth.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 69.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The express air integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results on Thursday for the March quarter and the entire 2023-24 fiscal year at its board meeting held in Mumbai.

Blue Dart’s total income for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,333.93 crore, as against Rs 1,225.22 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing showed.

“In FY24, our profit margin levels have been sustained amidst network expansion and infrastructure investments in recent quarters. These initiatives included the establishment of crucial air routes through the acquisition of two 737 freighters and the inauguration of state-of-the-art facilities,” Blue Dart Express Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

