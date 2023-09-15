Uniqlo to open 6-8 stores in Mumbai, Pune

Japanese Fashion retailer Uniqlo is in talks with a host of prominent malls in the two cities to open stores there in the next two years

New Delhi: Uniqlo plans to open about 6-8 stores in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years and the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities, two sources familiar with the plans said.

The Japanese fashion brand is making its debut in the western Indian market in October by rolling out two stores in Mumbai. The unit of Fast Retailing Co. is currently looking at Mumbai and Pune as the next cluster to expand in India after its successful 2019 debut through the New Delhi region.

The sources said Uniqlo is currently in talks with some of the prominent shopping centres in Mumbai including Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Jio World Drive, Infinity Mall in Malad and Phoenix Palladium for spaces in those malls.

They said Phoenix Palladium is currently extending a portion of the mall to accommodate additional brands including Uniqlo.

“That Phoenix Palladium extension will take time and the Uniqlo store there is only expected to come up around Diwali 2025,” one of the persons said.

“Our current priority is to launch our first ever Mumbai store at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, on 6th October, followed by our second Mumbai store at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, on 20th October,” A Uniqlo spokesperson said in an email response. “We are excited to be entering into this significant new stage of our business in India, finally bringing brick-and-mortar Uniqlo stores to the people of Mumbai.”

One of the sources said the Asia’s biggest fashion brand is now focusing big time on Mumbai and Pune as the next cluster to expand. The Tokyo-based brand is in talks with Phoenix Marketcity mall in Pune for space there and that store is expected to be rolled out next year.

The Japanese retailer is also scouting for space for another store in Pune that will possibly open only in 2025, they said.

IndiaRetailing had reported earlier this month that Uniqlo is planning to open about half-a-dozen new stores in the national capital region (NCR) in the next two years to take advantage of the established market that is also the first India cluster for the Japanese fashion brand.

The Japanese fashion brand is in talks with developers including Ikea’s sister concern Ingka, Brahma Bestech’s upcoming mall in Gurugram and Pacific Group for leasing spaces in their malls, IndiaRetailing had reported.

Sweden’s Ingka Centre—which is currently constructing a major mix-use development in Gurugram— and Uniqlo are in talks to open a large store there.

IndiaRetailing reported in August that the Japanese retailer has taken about 14,000 sq. ft. in the upcoming Pacific Mall at Faridabad and the launch could happen in either November or early next year.

In 2019, Fast Retailing—Tokyo-based retail behemoth that owns Uniqlo—picked the New Delhi region to make its India debut when it rolled out its first store in New Delhi’s Ambience Mall spanning 35,000 sq. ft.

So far, Uniqlo operates seven out of its 10 stores in the NCR and three of them in Lucknow, Chandigarh and Zirakpur in Punjab.