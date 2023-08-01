Uniqlo set to enter Faridabad 

Located in the vicinity of NIT Faridabad, the mall has dedicated a 14,000 sq. ft. area to the Japanese global brand

Mumbai: Japanese global apparel retailer, Uniqlo is set to enter Faridabad, the latest NCR city after Delhi, Gurugram and Noida for the Japanese fashion brand to open its store.

Uniqlo has taken around 14,000 sq. ft. of carpet area in the upcoming Pacific Mall in Faridabad, according to Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group.

According to the mall operator, a host of other brands including Nykaa, Lifestyle International, Trends, McDonald’s, Deerika and Fashion Hub have so far taken space in Pacific Mall in Faridabad which is spread across 3.8 lakh sq. ft.

It will also house reputed fine-dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art cinema, and a family entertainment centre, the company had announced on social media last month.

Also, Uniqlo is also set to launch its first store in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity Mall on 6th October 2023, IndiaRetailing reported earlier this month. This will be the brand's 11th store in India.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Boasting over 2,400 stores across the world, it is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately US $16.6 billion for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, Fast Retailing is one of the world’s largest apparel retail companies, and Uniqlo is Japan’s leading specialty retailer. Uniqlo has 10 stores in India so far located in Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Noida and Zirakpur.