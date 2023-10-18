Pacific Group opens the biggest mall in Faridabad

The Mall of Faridabad opened its door to the public on Monday

New Delhi: Retail real estate player Pacific Group opened the gates of its latest shopping centre The Mall of Faridabad in Haryana for customers on Monday. Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft. and situated in NIT, Faridabad, the mall brings about 90 brands under one roof.

“The Mall of Faridabad is an offering to the people of Faridabad,” said Abhishek Bansal, executive director of Pacific Group, explaining the rationale behind the mall’s name.

The Mall of Faridabad has a huge three-story Lifestyle multi-brand store spread across 30,000 sq. ft., and a two-story Max multi-brand store spread across 16,000 sq. ft. with a diverse collection of products from multiple brands for all age groups and genders. Apart from the multi-brand stores, the mall also has independent stores from well-known brands like Asics, Being Human and Caratlane.

The mall also offers a dedicated floor for family restaurants like Delhi Heights Cafe, Pirates of Grill, Gola Sizzlers, and a bunch of other family restaurants. The mall also has a food court with multiple fast-food brands like Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Subway, and many more. The mall houses a Deerika hypermarket selling groceries and daily-use items.

Commenting on the brands in The Mall of Faridabad, Bansal said, “I think we have a great brand mix. As you can see, we are opening a large department store, a big hypermarket, and a great food court. So, all of that put together just completes the experience.”

The Mall of Faridabad has a Time Zone gaming centre situated on the top floor with a food court and a 6 screen PVR [XL] cinema, which is an extra-large screen concept by PVR.

“The mall is expected to have a footfall of 5 lakh per month and no shops have been sold by us in The Mall of Faridabad which is a factor they believe differentiates them from other malls in the city,” Bansal told IndiaRetailing in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of the launch.

Some other big stores that the mall is yet to introduce are Uniqlo, Zudio and Tata Trends which will occupy 10,000 sq. ft, 11,000 sq. ft. and 12,000 sq. ft. respectively.