Puma India onboards Indian bowler Mohammed Shami as brand ambassador

Under this partnership, Shami will endorse Pums’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year

Bengaluru: Sports brand Puma has roped in Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Friday. Under this partnership, the Indian pacer will endorse Pums’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.

“Bringing Mohammed Shami into the Puma family reinforces our dedication to the sport of cricket. We strongly believe that Shami’s association with Puma will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country,” said Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of Puma India.

Puma’s brand ambassador portfolio includes Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol; champion sprinter Usain Bolt; football icons Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, boxer MC Mary Kom and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.

“Just as every fast bowler in the world, I love speed and when you talk about speed, nothing beats forever faster Puma. While I strive for excellence on the cricket field, Puma continues to create path-breaking products that aid athletes like me to be the fastest in their game,” said Shami.

Shami made his debut against the West Indies in 2013 at the Eden Gardens, picking up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm fast bowler has played 64 tests and picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7.

Puma has also created a new bowling spike with a mid-sole meant for runners, to support fast bowlers.

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd and distributes its products in more than 120 countries

Puma entered the Indian market in 2006 and as of 9 August 2023, it operates over 582 stores in the country.