WhatsApp: D2C’s favourite customer acquisition tool

WhatsApp, with over 2 billion users globally, has come a long way from being a simple messaging platform to a powerful commerce platform. According to a study conducted by SMSGlobal, WhatsApp messages have a whopping 90% open rate within the first three seconds. This immediacy and engagement are unparalleled, making it an ideal tool for D2C brands to capture potential customers’ attention. Not only this, 85% of small businesses in India are leveraging WhatsApp to connect with customers, according to a survey by the Connected Commerce Council.

Gateway to personalisation

Personalised conversations are the foundation of WhatsApp Commerce, which allows brands to offer their customers an interpersonal and conversational manner of interaction.

With the introduction of features like WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Business API, brands can now engage with customers, facilitate transactions, and offer them a personalised shopping experience within the app itself.

In India, brands like Nykd by Nykaa, Mamaearth, and Chumbak are leveraging WhatsApp to provide customer services such as order placement, payment collections, and tracking as well as for targeted marketing through personalised offers, product recommendations, and promotions.

Brands like FabAlley and Bewakoof have adopted a personal shopper approach, where customers can receive curated fashion recommendations via WhatsApp, turning the shopping experience into an interactive and personalized journey.

Closer customer connect

WhatsApp commerce replicates the experience of browsing and shopping in physical stores; hence it builds trust and loyalty, creating a stronger bond between the brand and the consumer.

The purchasing process is streamlined, and customers can ask questions, receive recommendations, explore products and make purchases, all within the same conversation thread, making the shopping experience frictionless.

Recently, Fireboltt launched a two-way marketing campaign where a customer who clicks on its ads would be redirected to its WhatsApp page. Once they were there, Fireboltt asked them to follow them on Instagram to avail of exclusive discounts. Fireboltt gained an immense following with this campaign on Instagram as the conversations felt personal to shoppers and added a sense of relatability.

Perfect for post-purchase

Brands providing prompt customer support are essential to creating a positive customer experience, enhancing the likelihood of repeat business. WhatsApp Commerce offers real-time assistance, addresses concerns, and provides post-purchase support. It fosters a sense of trust among customers, creating a stronger connection between the brand and the user, leading to increased loyalty.

Boat too has tapped into the power of WhatsApp to enhance its customer acquisition efforts. By integrating WhatsApp Business API, the audibles and wearables brand provides real-time product assistance, order tracking, and even facilitates secure payments, creating a seamless shopping journey for its customers.

Deeper insights

D2C brands can leverage the data gathered through customer interaction on WhatsApp to understand customer preferences and behaviours that can help brands in creating highly targeted marketing campaigns, thereby boosting engagement and conversions. The seamless integration of payment gateways with WhatsApp is a bonus, enabling customers to complete transactions without leaving the app, and enhancing the overall user experience.

WhatsApp, with its extensive global user base, offers an ideal platform for brands to expand their reach and tap into previously untapped markets. The platform’s forward-sharing functionality can turn satisfied customers into brand advocates, leading to organic brand growth.

Harnessing its power

With the emerging trend of WhatsApp Commerce, D2C brands can acquire new customers and strengthen existing relationships. Brands can use the platform’s features and capabilities to create a seamless shopping experience, adding value to their brand’s existing presence. Successful implementation of WhatsApp Commerce requires a comprehensive strategy that combines personalised communication, targeted marketing, and exceptional customer service.

Brands that adapt and innovate according to their customer’s preferences stand a chance to reap the rewards of a new era in customer acquisition and engagement. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of AI, social commerce, and localized engagement is poised to elevate WhatsApp Commerce to new heights.

D2C brands that harness the power of WhatsApp as a customer acquisition tool are likely to stay ahead of the curve, creating lasting customer relationships and driving business growth in the digital age.

Kunal Tiwari is the chief product officer at GoKwik.