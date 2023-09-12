Mamaearth partners with Apollo Pharmacy

Mamaearth seeks to reach a wider audience through more than 5000 Apollo Pharmacy across India

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of Mamaearth, has entered into an agreement with Apollo Pharmacy, one of India’s renowned pharmacy chains, to retail its entire range of Mamaearth personal care and baby care products at the pharma chain stores across the country, the company said in a release.

As per Apollo Pharmacy, Mamaearth products were sold at over 5,000 Apollo Pharmacy stores in August 2023. The brand has seen high acceptance for its offerings, with Ubtan Face Wash, Onion Shampoo and Moisturizing Bathing Bar for kids being the top sellers in the Mamaearth portfolio in August, 2023 at Apollo pharmacies.

Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited says, “With Apollo Pharmacy’s extensive retail network, we can now reach even more consumers”

Commenting on this, Madhava Krishna, Business Head, Apollo Pharmacy said, “We saw demand for Mamaearth at our stores and since the launch, we have seen an increase in the uptake of the brand across all locations We see potential in the partnership and we believe that the business will continue to grow.”

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is a fast-growing beauty and personal care brand to reach an annual revenue of Rs10 billion (in the preceding 12 months) within six years of launch (as of September 30, 2022).

Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL) which owns Mamaearth is the largest beauty and personal care company in India in terms of revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2022 in 6 years of inception. Through its online channel, it has serviced over 18,000 pin-codes in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. Through its omni-channel distribution network, it has been able to make its products available pan-India across 700+ districts in India, during the six months period ended September 30, 2022. In the same period, has retailed products through more than 100,000 FMCG retail outlets in India.