Louis Stitch enters the offline space with its first store

Mumbai: Premium men’s fashion brand Louis Stitch has joined the host of D2C brands going offline by launching its first physical store at Ardee Mall in Gurugram, the brand announced in a release.

Spanning over 1100 sq. ft. of floor space with an Italian décor, the store will be home to exclusive pieces from Louis Stitch’s latest product portfolio for men between the age groups of 18 and 45 years.

“This store brings us closer to our customers and enables us to directly engage with them. As for the next steps, we are looking to bring in technology-led solutions. This will allow customers to buy, exchange, earn, and redeem points across Louis Stitch’s sales points, seamlessly and become a lifetime customer,” said Amol Goel, founder and chief executive officer, Louis Stitch.

The brand recently secured Rs10 crore in the pre-series A funding round from family offices of Ankit Goel (Space World Group) and Ajay Bijli’s Family Office Company (ATC Corp).

The funds will be used towards the expansion of the product portfolio, brand marketing and the brand’s on-ground retail presence across all major metros in India.

Founded in 2019, Louis Stitch has a pan-India presence through its website and leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa. The company claims to have sold more than 1.5 million pairs of premium leather shoes since its inception. The brand operates from its 70,000 sq. ft. units in Gurugram.

Several D2C-first brands have made a noticeable splash in the offline space. It is hard to ignore the success stories of Nykaa, Pepperfry and Firstcry. From the new-age standalone brands, we have the likes of Neeman’s, Zouk and Happilo who have opened stores at leading malls.

“Malls help promote the D2C brand journey. Any brand who wants to scale up, cannot do so with having a ‘D2C approach only’ or only store or marketplace approach,” Vikas D Nahar, founder and chief executive officer, Happilo said, speaking about the trend.

“You have to broaden your horizon and see where your customers are. A lot of customers are there at malls. Unify your online and offline but offline store is not only for that; it is to build an experience. Malls act as a catalyst for brands to reach customers and we have to be there,” he added.