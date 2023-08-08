Google News
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies due to cardiac arrest

PTI
By PTI
44
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Ambareesh Murty had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services and internet industries

New Delhi: Pepperfry Co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty passed away in Leh due to cardiac arrest, company co-founder and COO Ashish Shah said on Tuesday.

Murty, 51 years, was also an angel investor.

He recently announced completing 12 years at Pepperfry on his LinkedIn post.

He was an alumnus of IIT Calcutta, 1996 batch and completed his Bachelors in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994.

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” Pepperfry Co-Founder and COO Ashish Shah said in a tweet.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile, and professed a love for history reading epic fantasies.

He had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services and internet industries.

Murty started his career with Cadbury in their sales and marketing division, moving onto short stints in ICICI Prudential, Britannia and Levi’s.

According to his profile on Linkedin, Murty ran a financial training and business consulting firm, Origin Resources from 2003-05 in Bangalore before joining eBay as their Country Manager for India, Philippines and Malaysia where he stayed till 2011.

Murty founded omnichannel furniture and home decor company Pepperfry in 2012 with Shah.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

RAI signs MoU with FaMeTN to support small traders in Tamil Nadu

Retailers Association of India (RAI) will help FaMeTN understand the needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises in retail...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In