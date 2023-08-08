From AR-led makeup trials and skin analyzer mirrors to personalized engravings on products, the store uses the latest technologies to offer a differentiated, personalized experience

Mumbai: Tata CLiQ Palette, from the house of Tata, officially announced the grand opening of its omnichannel beauty retail experience store at Nexus Seawood Mall in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. IndiaRetailing was the first to break the news in June. Read the story here.

What sets this store apart from the competition is the technology imbibed to offer customers the right beauty match apart from extending a personalised beauty experience.

The beauty destination features a curation of more than 1,000 global and homegrown brands across a wide range of categories, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools, and accessories. In July, IndiaRetailing was the first to share details about what the store offers. Read more about it here.

Speaking about transitioning from an app to offline stores, Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata CLiQ, said, “As India’s beauty matchmaker, our decision to open a retail store after the launch of our app was a natural progression and signifies a significant step forward in our quest to revolutionize the beauty landscape by becoming India’s largest tech-enabled omnichannel beauty destination.”

Store USP

Asthana added that personalization through the fusion of cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach was at the core of the expansion.

“Our store features AR-led makeup trials and skin analyzer mirrors, enabling customers to virtually try on makeup and receive detailed skin analysis, elevating their shopping experience and ensuring they find their perfect beauty match,” Asthana added.

Experiential Zones

Designed by Landor and Fitch, the store has experiential zones where customers can interact with the CLiQ squad and professionals at the “Beauty Playground,” which offers guidance and education. The Palette Professional studio offers an eco-conscious way for customers to explore and test beauty products through cutting-edge AR devices, such as the Palette Match Finder, a mirror technology that allows customers to virtually experiment with different makeup looks in order to discover their ideal beauty style.

In addition, the studio features the Palette Beauty Console, which gathers pertinent customer information such as gender, age, and skin type. It scans their face to provide a comprehensive analysis of the customer’s skin health and then recommends personalized products tailored to their specific needs.

With the AI-enabled Beauty ID technology, the app personalizes customers’ experience by giving them personalized recommendations on beauty products to consumers based on their specific hair and skin types and beauty goals.

The other sections of the store include a Fragrance experience table where customers can explore different fragrance notes. The gifting section allows customers to curate their gift boxes based on occasions, moods, or personal preferences.

Additionally, personalized product engravings are available on tools, perfumes, lipsticks, and more, adding a touch of uniqueness to each purchase. The store also features a dynamic space for seasonal discoveries, enabling brand collaborations, launches, and curated festive stories, providing customers with fresh and engaging experiences.

“The launch of our store illustrates our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional beauty shopping experience that caters to the unique needs and preferences of our valued customers,” Asthana said.