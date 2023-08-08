D2C leisurewear brand Jisora eyes Rs60 crore revenue in FY2024

The D2C brand is also planning an offline foray, category extension and international expansion

Mumbai: Jaipur-based D2C women’s wear brand Jisora expects to close financial year (FY) 2023-2024 with a revenue of Rs60 crore, the founders Kavya, Mehul, Tushar and Khushboo Sethi told IndiaRetailing. Launched in 2020, Jisora closed FY2023 with a revenue of Rs 40 crore.

“In a span of just three years, our brand has achieved an impressive estimated revenue of Rs 60 crore. A remarkable repeat customer rate of 40 per cent underscores the loyalty we inspire,” said the founders.

“What truly sets us apart is the harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements, bridging a gap that was previously absent in the market,” they said.

Jisora was launched to target the growing market of leisurewear for women, especially during Covid19 which gave rise to the work-from-home culture.

Products of the self-funded brand are priced at Rs1300 (average) and are available in sizes ranging from extra small to 6XL (extra large).

They are available across marketplace platforms and on the brand’s website, with close to 80% of sales coming in through their own portal.

The brand launches 40-50 fresh designs each month.

Although the brand is largely in the women’s wear segment, going forward, the founders plan to build a strong portfolio in the kidswear and menswear segment as well.

The founders are also looking at an offline expansion, before the close of this fiscal. “In the ongoing fiscal year, we are strategically expanding our reach in the offline retail sector, with franchise stores set to proliferate across the nation, ensuring convenient door-to-door service,” they said.

The founders are also eyeing international expansion through the online route. “Our ambitious online expansion targets the loungewear and western wear markets,” they said.