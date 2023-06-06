Menswear brand Snitch to enter offline market

Brand’s first offline flagship store is set to open on 4 July 2023 at Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based men’s online clothing brand Snitch plans to enter the offline market with the launch of its first flagship EBO (exclusive brand outlet) in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The new store is set to open on Snitch’s 3-year anniversary on 4 July 2023.

“Exciting year for us at Snitch being an online-only brand where 80% of our revenue is from our app/website and growing consistently we thought it was the right time for us to go offline and capitalize on what we have built over the last 30 months and get closer to our customers,” wrote Siddharth Dungarwal, founder of Snitch in a LinkedIn post while sharing the 3D image of the new store.

The new store is spread across 2500 sq. ft. and is located at Jayanagar, Bengaluru. “The store has been designed in such a way that we give a seamless experience of the online and offline shopping experience,” Dungarwal told IndiaRetailing in an exclusive interaction.

“Over the last 3 years, we have got tremendous love and growth from our consumers and hence the decision of going offline. The offline stores would help us get closer to consumers and give them a better experience of the brand and our products. Apparel is always going to be a touch and feel factor, we want just our customers to not just look good but feel good,” he added.

Founded in 2018, Snitch started as a B2B (business-to-business) portal manufacturing daily menswear for retailers. The brand recorded a revenue of Rs 17 crore in its first year of operations. During the pandemic, the company restructured its business model and relaunched as a D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand.

The retailer is aiming for an offline expansion in South India this year. “We plan to open at least 6-8 stores this financial year starting from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai,” Dungarwal added.

Commenting on the brand’s future goals, Dungarwal said, “We aim to double down on our sales this year, we are already at a 200 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) and look to expand in other categories like plus size, jewellery, accessories, footwear and sunglasses. We are also building an entire tech stack to enable an omni experience for all our customers.”

Snitch is currently available online at its dedicated website www.snitch.co.in and other online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Ajio.

In the past two years, multiple homegrown D2C brands have gone offline mode including personal care brands such as Ed-a-Mamma, Tira, Plum Goodness, The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C), Bombay Shaving Company, Earth Rhythm; mattress brands Wakefit and Sleepy Cat, seafood and meat e-tailer FreshToHome, lifestyle brands such as HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Madbow Ventures and home decor brand Nestasia.