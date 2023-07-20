Rareism opens outlet at Oberoi Mall

Spanning 800 sq. ft., the store was launched on 10 July 2023

Mumbai: Oberoi Mall at Goregaon in Mumbai announced the launch of the latest outlet of women’s fashion brand Rareism at its premises. Spanning 800 sq. ft., the store opened its doors to public on 10 July 2023.

Speaking on the launch, Sameep Pathak, chief executive officer, Oberoi Mall, said, “Rareism celebrates each woman’s remarkable beauty and originality, adding to the allure of Oberoi Mall, where we try to curate a varied array of products catering to our discerning customers. It wonderfully captures the essence of modern fashion. We are thrilled to welcome them.”

The Oberoi Mall is located at Goregaon (east) on the Western Express Highway and offers almost 5.52 lakh sq. ft. of fashion, food and leisure. Owned by the real estate development company, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oberoi Mall offers facilities that include two levels of the basement with a parking capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicle parking, a large central atrium with natural light, elevators and escalators for internal circulation, central air-conditioning, and an integrated building management system.

The Mall houses brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Sephora, SSBeauty, Forevermark, Tanishq, GKB Opticals, Croma, Unicorn, Nike, Puma, Asics, Levi’s, Starbucks, Allen Solly, Helios, Ethos, The Bombay Store, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Timeszone, Play N Learn, PVR Icon, Social, MOD, McDonald’s and so on. Mall also caters to entertainment brands like Timezone, Play N Learn, a PVR Icon with six screens and a play house dedicated to kids.

House of Rare’s Rareism was founded in 2016. The fashion label launched its first flagship store at VR Mall in Whitefield. Read more about it here.