Lifestyle International opens retail outlet in Udaipur

Nehal Gautam
Source: LinkedIn
The new brick and mortar store is located at Urban Square Mall, Gaurav Path, RIICO Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd., part of Landmark, the Emirati retail group specializing in fashion, beauty, and home decor, announced the opening of its first store in Udaipur, Rajasthan on social media. The new store, which is slated to be launched on 15 June 2023, is located at the Urban Square Mall, Gaurav Path, RIICO Industrial Area, Sukher, Udaipur in Rajasthan.

“Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.’s first store in #udaipur is opening at URBAN SQUARE, UDAIPUR. Please do join us,” Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Bhumika Group posted on LinkedIn.

Lifestyle recently opened its 100th store at Magneto Mall, Labhandih in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Currently, the brand is present across more than 77 stores in 44 cities and delivers to over 26,000 pin codes as per its website.

Landmark Group’s Lifestyle is a large format department store that brings together five concepts under one roof – apparel, footwear, children’s wear and toys, furniture and home furnishings, and personal grooming. Typically, a Lifestyle store is spread across an area of 20,000-60,000 sq. ft. The brand houses more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Park Avenue, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer. Lifestyle International owns Lifestyle stores, Home Centre, and Max (value fashion chain) along with international fashion apparel brands Splash and Bossini.

Bhumika Group’s Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.

Bhumika Group is a real estate developer in Rajasthan with a strong commercial real estate sector base. The Group also plans to expand in cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer & Delhi NCR and other Tier 2 cities.

