Oberoi Mall gets a Chaayos

Mumbai: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon has announced the opening of the latest outlet of tea cafe chain, Chaayos at its premises. The 500 sq. ft. outlet is on the second floor of the mall.

Commenting on the launch of Chaayos, Sameep Pathak, chief executive officer, Oberoi Realty said, “We are glad to have added Chaayos, a new rendezvous for all the chai lovers to our mall’s diverse culinary offerings. With its rich heritage of flavours and innovation, Chaayos is set to captivate our visitors with its exceptional range of handcrafted teas and delectable gourmet delights.”

Nitin Saluja, chief executive officer, Chaayos said, “At Chaayos, we are immensely proud to join forces with Oberoi Mall, a renowned hub of luxury and indulgence. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for us as we bring our expertise in crafting personalized tea experiences to enhance the mall’s exceptional array of premium offerings.”

The Oberoi Mall is located at Goregaon (east) on the Western Express Highway and offers almost 5.52 lakh sq. ft. of fashion, food and leisure. Owned by the real estate development company, Oberoi Realty Ltd., Oberoi Mall offers facilities that include two levels of the basement with a parking capacity for approximately 1,000 vehicle parking, a large central atrium with natural light, elevators and escalators for internal circulation, central air-conditioning, and an integrated building management system.

The Mall houses brands like Zara, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Sephora, SSBeauty, Forevermark, Tanishq, GKB Opticals, Croma, Unicorn, Nike, Puma, Asics, Levi’s, Starbucks, Allen Solly, Helios, Ethos, The Bombay Store, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Timeszone, Play N Learn, PVR Icon, Social, MOD, McDonald’s and so on. Mall also caters to entertainment brands like Timezone, Play N Learn, a PVR Icon with six screens and a play house dedicated to kids.

Founded in 2012 by Nitin Saluja and Raghav Verma, Sunshine Teahouse Private Limited known as ‘Chaayos’ was formed with the vision to create a unique tea experience for the consumers of India.