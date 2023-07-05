ABFRL’s ethnic wear brand Jaypore enters Hyderabad

Spread across 3,300 sq. ft., the new Jaypore retail store is the brand’s 20th store in the country



Bengaluru: Delhi-based ethnic clothing and accessories brand Jaypore has opened its first outlet in Hyderabad, parent Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) wrote on social media.

Spread across 3,300 sq. ft. of retail space at Jubilee Hills, the new outlet is Jaypore’s 20th store in the country.

“Nestled in this vibrant high-street location, Jaypore’s 20th store showcases the rich Deccan culture and exquisite crafts. Spanning an expansive 3,300 sq. ft., the store offers a captivating retail experience, featuring a diverse range of apparel for men and women, exquisite home décor, jewellery, and accessories,” said the retail conglomerate in a LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the new store.

The post also included a comment by Rashmi Shukla, business head of Jaypore on the latest store. “Through this exclusive outlet, we aim to bring the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship to the forefront of contemporary fashion and lifestyle,” said Shukla at the launch.

The artisanal lifestyle brand Jaypore was founded in 2012 by Puneet Chawla and Shilpa Sharma. The company started out as an online platform to service the US market and was launched in India in 2013. The retailer was acquired by the Aditya Birla Group in 2019.

Today, Jaypore operates stores in locations such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kerala, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

ABFRL is the retail arm of Aditya Birla Group and it operates international fashion and lifestyle brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Galeries Lafayette.

It has a network of over 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India as of 31 March 2023, according to the company website.