Amazon India introduces self-serve product customization feature

Mumbai: Amazon India has launched a free self-serve product customization feature on its platform, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The ‘Customize Your Product’ feature is available across more than 10,000 plus products from 76 different categories, the release added.

The feature offers an intuitive customization experience that provides visual design tools to customers to personalize products, along with an interactive product preview option to view the final customized product in real time. It enables customers to personalize a wide range of products including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, signage, furniture, engraved pen, necklace, water bottle, mugs, apparel, jewellery organizer, golf clubs, phone covers, notebooks and many more. Customers can identify custom products using the “Personalize it” badge on search results and the ‘customize now’ button on product pages.

Manish Tiwary, vice-president and country manager, consumer business, Amazon India said, “As a customer-obsessed marketplace, our endeavour has been to enrich the customer shopping experience through incorporating various innovations. For customers looking to create memorable products (gifts) or tailor a product to fit their needs, our sellers now offer a customization feature within Amazon on more than 10 thousand products. Fueled by the hyper trend of personalized products, we at Amazon India strive to widen the product selection soon.”

