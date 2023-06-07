Amazon India launches Yoga store to celebrate International Yoga Day

The store will offer access to thousands of sellers and over 10,000 Yoga essential products

Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Amazon has launched a Yoga store to celebrate the ninth edition of International Yoga Day on 21 June 2023, the e-tailer said in a press release on Wednesday. The store will offer access to thousands of sellers and over 10,000 yoga essential products.

“We are excited to support the Government’s vision to build a healthy and fit India. With our endeavor to provide high-quality yoga products, equipment and resources for our customers and support their physical, mental, and spiritual wellness, the Yoga store also reinforces Amazon India’s commitment to nurture and support local manufacturers and sellers,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president at Amazon India.

The store was officially inaugurated by Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.

“I am pleased to be a part of the launch and would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Amazon India on the successful launch of the yoga storefront in alignment with honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of healthy and fit India. This is yet another significant contribution from Amazon India towards transforming and shaping the world of Indian e-commerce and entrepreneurship,” said Sonowal.

The store provides yoga essentials such as yoga mats, blocks, yoga wheels and other accessories. Amazon India is also expanding its offerings in the sub-categories like aerial yoga, Iyengar yoga products, yoga mats for kids and travel yoga mats, the release added.

Amazon India is parented by Amazon.com, Inc, an American multinational technology company founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos. The company stepped into the Indian market in 2013.