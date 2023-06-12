HK-based apparel brand Giordano opens outlet at Rajouri Garden

Giordano entered India in partnership with Brandzstorm and has over 8,000 employees and 2,400 stores across 30 countries and regions

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based apparel and accessories brand Giordano has opened its new outlet at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi, a company official announced on social media on Friday.

“Giordano, now operational at New Delhi Rajouri Garden,” Bikash Sharma, business head – retail leasing, as franchising, business development, fit outs and start-ups said in a LinkedIn post.

Founded in 1981, it currently has multiple sub-brands, including Giordano Junior, Giordano Ladies, G-motion, BSX, Beau Monde, Lowe Alpine and Giordano Timewear. The brand has over 8,000 employees and 2,400 stores across 30 countries and regions, according to its Indian partner’s website. Recently, the brand opened an outlet in Ghaziabad as well, read more about it here.

The apparel and accessories brand entered India in partnership with Brandzstorm, a privately-owned company engaged in manufacturing, sourcing, designing, distributing, marketing and selling premium watch brands, private label handbags and sunglasses along with other accessories. The brand retails these products through D2C e-commerce platforms, according to the company’s website.

The Mumbai-headquartered company founded by Ujjval Saraf has licensing arrangements with various premium brands, including Swiss Eagle, Giordano, Gio Collection, Steve Madden, ELLE, Furla, Fjord, Superdry, Cross, Pierre Cardin and Lamborghini.