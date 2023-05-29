Giordano opens outlet at KW Delhi 6

Giordano currently has multiple sub-brands, including Giordano Junior, Giordano Ladies, G-motion, BSX, Beau Monde, Lowe Alpine and Giordano Timewear

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based apparel and accessories brand Giordano has opened its new outlet at the KW Delhi 6 mall in Ghaziabad, a company official announced on social media on Friday.

“Giordano, now operational at KW Delhi 6 Ghaziabad,” Bikash Sharma, business head – retail leasing, franchising, business development, fit outs and start-ups said in a LinkedIn post.

Founded in 1981, Giordano currently has multiple sub-brands, including Giordano Junior, Giordano Ladies, G-motion, BSX, Beau Monde, Lowe Alpine and Giordano Timewear. The brand has over 8,000 and 2,400 stores across 30 countries and regions, according to Brandzstorm’s website.

Giordano entered India in partnership with Brandzstorm, a privately-owned company engaged in manufacturing, sourcing, designing, distributing, marketing and selling premium watch brands, private label handbags and sunglasses along with other accessories. The brand retails these products through D2C e-commerce platforms, according to the company’s website.

The Mumbai-headquartered company founded by Ujjval Saraf has licensing arrangements with various premium brands, including Swiss Eagle, Giordano, Gio Collection, Steve Madden, ELLE, Furla, Fjord, Superdry, Cross, Pierre Cardin and Lamborghini.

KW Delhi 6 shopping centre is situated at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad and is spread across 3 lakh sq. ft. The mall houses 86 brands out of which 50 are fashion brands and 25 are food and beverage brands, according the mall’s website.