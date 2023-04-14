Home decor brand Nestasia opens its first offline store in Kolkata

The first leg of this expansion will entail opening three more stores in Delhi NCR, followed by three in South and West India’s major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore

Mumbai: Nestasia, a home decor and lifestyle brand, announced the opening of its first-ever offline store in Kolkata, located on the bustling Russell Street. Spread over 750 sq. ft., the store offers more than 1200 products across its top seven categories- dining, kitchen, decor, bags and accessories, bath, soft furnishing, and stationery.

The store is designed by Aashni Kumar, and will exclusively preview the brand’s first luxury collection – Nest Luxe, a range of decor elements.

“We are thrilled to open our first physical store in Kolkata. The new store will allow us to better serve our customers, and provide them with an immersive shopping experience that is both enjoyable and memorable. Kolkata is where our office, fulfilment, and production centres are based, so it was a natural choice for us to start here,” said Aditi Murarka, co-founder, Nestasia.

The launch of the store is part of the company’s omnichannel strategy and its goal is to establish a strong foothold in the brick-and-mortar segment with 40 stores nationwide by mid-2024.

Launched in 2019, Nestasia, the brainchild of entrepreneur couple Aditi Murarka and Anurag Agrawal, has over 6000 products in eight key product categories, with new launches every fortnight.