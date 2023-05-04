FanCode partners with GoKwik to increase COD serviceability

Through its partnership with GoKwik, FanCode will extend its COD options from around 10,000 to about 20,000 pin codes

Mumbai: Sports merchandise retailer FanCode has joined hands with e-commerce enabler GoKwik to expand its cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability to deeper areas of the country, the company said in a release on Thursday. To ensure the expansion of its merchandise availability across India, and to curb its return delivery losses, FanCode has onboarded the e-commerce enabler.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode said, “We have always had a user-first approach at FanCode Shop. The partnership with GoKwik will enable us to continue on that path and serve our customers efficiently by offering reliable COD services and streamline our operations with minimal RTOs.”

“As FanCode aim to scale higher, we are looking forward to helping them expand into deeper roots of India and unlock further growth potential while robustly mitigating losses owing to undelivered COD orders,” said Chirag Taneja, co-founder and chief executive officer, GoKwik.

Founded by sports industry veterans Yannick Colaco and Prasana Krishnan in March 2019, FanCode Shop currently has over 50 brands and team merchandise available and is looking at an overall 5x growth in the current calendar year, the release added.

It has a wide range of accessories and merchandise available for fans – from official jerseys to everyday wear like polos, t-shirts, and joggers. Apart from Indian Premier League (IPL) merchandise, the digital store also houses merchandise from teams like Arsenal, Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG and sports manufacturers like SG, Adidas, Asics and Puma.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is a Sequoia-funded startup that offers a range of smart tools for e-commerce platforms. It houses over 500 brands including Lenskart, boAt, Mamaearth, Noise, Manmatters and Neemans among others. In addition to Sequoia, it is backed by investors such as Matrix Partners, Think Investments, RTP Global and marquee angels.