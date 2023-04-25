Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma surprise fans with unannounced visits for Puma’s Let There Be Sport campaign

The brand ambassadors’ unannounced visit is a co-working space and a residential complex was intended to promote the adoption of sports and fitness into people’s lifestyles as part of Puma’s Let There Be Sport campaign



Bengaluru: Celebrity couple, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, made a surprise visit to a co-working space in the city as a part of Puma India’s Let There Be Sport initiative, the sports brand said in a press release on Monday. Both Kohli and Sharma are brand ambassadors of Puma, with Sharma being signed up by Puma in December 2022 through a social media marketing gimmick that involved a fun banter between the actor and the brand. Read more about it here.

Puma India launched the platform Let There Be Sport, after an exclusive study conducted with Nielsen Sports revealed India's lack of inspiration and participation in sports and fitness. The brand ambassadors' unannounced visit was intended to promote the adoption of sports and fitness culture into people's lifestyles.

“As a brand, Puma constantly creates fresh and offbeat ways to connect, engage and inspire audiences in a deeper way,” said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia. “Our event today brought Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and consumers up, close and personal. Virat and Anushka are youth icons and their on-the-spur interactions today will create awareness and encourage people of all ages to take up sports and fitness.”

At the coworking space, Virat and Anushka entered a meeting in progress and motivated employees with on-the-spot fitness challenges. They also visited Mantri Espana, a residential space in Bengaluru, and teamed up to play a friendly mixed doubles badminton match against two residents from the society.

“Puma’s Let There Be Sport campaign was the need of the hour. It was wonderful taking up these fitness challenges and interacting with the people of Bengaluru where I have spent a significant amount of my growing years,” said Sharma.

Recently Kholi had also recently taken part in Puma’s Let There Be Sport conclave along with ace footballer Sunil Chhetri. The conclave streamed the latest 90-second digital film by Puma which features its brand ambassadors Kholi, MC Mary Kom, Sunil, Avani Lekhara and Bhagwani Devi alongside everyday athletes. Read more about it here.

“Sports has to be an integral part of everyone’s life. I’m glad that Puma recognized the need and came forward wholeheartedly to highlight the importance of making it an essential just like other necessities,” said Kholi.

Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The company was founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler and it entered the Indian market in 2006.

The Puma Group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Germany.