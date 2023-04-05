Latest NewsMarketing

Puma hosts sports conclave; cricketer Virat Kohli, footballer Sunil Chhetri participate

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Puma Sports Conclave (L-R) - Sunil Chhetri, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia andVirat Kohli
Through the Let There Be Sport Conclave, Puma aims to develop an ecosystem at the grassroots level that prioritizes fitness and motivates people to take up sports and physical activities

 New Delhi: Sports brand Puma India hosted a sports conclave to voice the growing need of prioritizing sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country, the brand said in a release.

The Let There Be Sport Conclave was attended by Puma athletes cricketer Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

“Through the #LetThereBeSport initiative, we aim to develop an ecosystem at the grassroots level that prioritizes fitness and motivates people to take up sports and physical activities,” said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the conclave Kohli expressed hoped that his story could help inspire the nation to be more active.

“We have taken a long-term pledge to actively create more opportunities to deeply engage with people, underline the importance of a thriving sports culture and find ways to contribute towards developing a fitter India,” said the cricketer.

Chhetri emphasized on the value of sports and fitness in the development of one’s character, nature and emotional wellbeing.

“India is a huge country and holds limitless potential to become a global sporting superpower. However, for that to happen we need to promote participation in sports and fitness right from the grassroots level by treating it as an essential habit of day-to-day life instead of narrowing it down to a hobby,” said Chhetri.

Puma offers footwear, apparel and accessories. The brand offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, basketball, golf, and motorsports. It collaborates with designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion.

The Puma Group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 14,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

