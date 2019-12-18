15,000 kirana stores to manage 70 pc of EORS deliveries: Myntra

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) is arriving, allowing millions of shoppers to upgrade their wardrobes and step into the New Year in style. As the biannual EORS continues to leapfrog in scale with each passing season, the 11th edition, scheduled to be held between the December 22-25, will be the biggest to date, with over 8.5 lakh styles, from 3,000+ brands.

EORS offers shoppers a unique opportunity to pick their favourite merchandise, accessories, beauty products, home décor and more, from leading international and domestic brands. Some of the names include, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer, H&M. Mango, Roadster, HRX, All About You, House of Pataudi and Mast and Harbour, among others.

In a first, 50 new brands are being launched on Myntra, ahead of the mega sale event, offering shoppers the widest selection to date on the platform during EORS. Myntra has also scaled up the selection of its private brands with 1.5 lakh styles across apparel, accessories and footwear.

Key categories with expected high demand, include, winter wear, women’s ethnic and western wear, denims, street wear, sports and beauty.

Myntra has partnered with 35+ leading brands to enable deliveries directly from their stores resulting in a wider selection and faster deliveries for customers during EORS.

To make shopping more convenient for customers, Myntra has partnered with 200 tailors to offer alteration services in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata and opened 20 experience centres across the country to provide value added services such as pick up, returns, trial rooms and alterations.

Speaking about, EORS, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Accessibility to the latest fashion from leading global and domestic brands at the best price, has made EORS the most awaited shopping festival in the country today. In order to cater to the growing demand, we have increased our inventory by 100% over the previous December edition and are expecting to serve 18 million users during the four day sale period. We are also expecting 5X sales over normal days with over 50% sales coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. EORS also provides us an opportunity to collaborate with small businesses within our ecosystem and this time we have partnered with 15000 kirana stores for deliveries and 200 tailors for alterations services enabling them to augment their income.”

Myntra is looking at acquiring 7 lakh new customers this edition and is expecting a 50 percent increase in traffic to the platform over last year. The highly successful Kirana model, under MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) will cater to 70 percent of the overall deliveries, through 15,000 stores across the country. In addition to this there are nine forward deployment centres around high demand clusters, to enhance logistical capabilities. Myntra has also expanded the number of pin codes served to 23,000, providing access to customers across all corners of the country.

For this edition, Myntra’s sale preview known as Price Reveal will begin at 08 pm on December 19 up to 6 pm on December 21, giving shoppers enough time to wishlist their favourite products. ‘Early Access’ will also begin at the same time, allowing shoppers to make purchases during the price reveal period itself, by paying a fixed fee so they don’t miss losing their favourite products to the rush, once the sale opens up to the nation.