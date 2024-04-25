Chandigarh witnessed impressive growth in home & kitchen sector on Amazon

The city experienced healthy double-digit growth across various product categories

New Delhi: Amazon.in has reported significant growth in the home and kitchen sector in Chandigarh, with double-digit increases in sales quarter-over-quarter (QOQ), a release by the company said on Thursday.

The release added that the city has emerged as a key market, showcasing a strong preference for top brands such as Prestige, Havells, Borosil, and Nestasia.

“We are thrilled to witness 30% Q-o-Q growth across Punjab and Chandigarh on Amazon.in for the home and kitchen business,” said K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India.

The city experienced healthy double-digit growth across various product categories, including mixer grinders, juicers, water purifiers, bedsheets, pillow covers, pest control, and closet organisers. With cricket fever gripping the nation, Chandigarh saw a remarkable two-fold year-over-year (YOY) growth in the sale of cricket bats.

Amazon.in organised a daylong event in Chandigarh, featuring a wide range of products across furniture, home essentials, kitchen & appliances, home décor & lighting, sports & fitness, electric vehicles, auto accessories, outdoor & gardening categories, providing media and partners with an interactive platform to experience popular brands and products.

According to the release, Punjab showcased robust growth in kitchen products such as air fryers and mixer grinders, with over 30% YOY growth. Additionally, due to cold winters, there was a significant increase in demand for room heaters (100% YOY growth) and water heaters (over 50% YOY growth).

With summer approaching, there has been a surge in demand for cooling essentials, including coolers and fans. Desert coolers, in particular, witnessed more than 75% YOY growth. About 70% of orders in Punjab originate from tier 3 cities, towns, and villages, indicating deeper penetration into smaller regions.

In addition, there has been a growing preference for sustainable products in Punjab, with over 1000 families investing in solar energy solutions. Gardening brands like Kraft Seeds and Ugaoo have also witnessed significant growth.