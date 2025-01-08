Myntra’s new campaign puts M-Now delivery riders in spotlight with trendy looks

M-Now is the 30-minute quick delivery service of Myntra launched in December 2024, currently covering Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra launched a new marketing campaign featuring its M-Now delivery riders, showcasing the latest fashion trends as they zipped through the streets of Bengaluru.

M-Now is the 30-minute quick delivery service of the marketplace launched in December 2024, currently covering Bengaluru. The service offers delivery on a range of products from fashion and beauty to accessories and home decor, featuring global and domestic brands.

This unexpected sight had Bangaloreans sharing videos and photos across social media platforms, expressing their admiration for the approach. One X user posted: “Why does my Myntra delivery guy have better rizz than me. I need to know M-Now.”

The campaign, aimed at highlighting the speed and style of M-Now, featured delivery riders sporting the latest fashion trends.

As of now M-Now delivers a collection of 10,000 styles and it is slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3-4 months. Myntra also plans to expand M-Now to other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and more in the near future.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers over 9,700 fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil.

The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across India.