Luggage brand Fur Jaden Secures Rs 9.5 crore in Pre Series A Funding Round

Bengaluru: Homegrown lifestyle luggage brand Fur Jaden has secured Rs 9.5 Crore (approximately $1.1 million) in its Pre-Series A funding round led by Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund (GCCF), the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The infusion of capital will be strategically allocated to expand organisational capabilities by building high-caliber professional teams to strengthen the current framework, and also comprehensive brand-building initiatives. The brand will also focus on expanding product lines and ranges within existing categories, and scaling the retail presence across various online touchpoints while also exploring offline partnership opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have received funding from GCCF. With this support, we are poised to accelerate our growth, expand our product offerings, and strengthen our retail network and team. We are excited to leverage this funding to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and solidify our position as a leading innovative luggage brand. This capital will be the catalyst that propels Fur Jaden into its next phase of exponential growth,” said Sahil Bansal, Founder of Fur Jaden.

“We are excited to partner with Fur Jaden in their journey to redefine travel accessories bringing together indigenous creativity, global trends, and cutting-edge technology. As the new generation demands products that are not just functional but also a statement of their lifestyle, making every journey an experience and every bag a story,” said Abhijeet Pai, General Partner of GCCF and Co-founder of Gruhas.

Since its inception in 2017, Fur Jaden offers multiple categories, including luggage, travel duffles, backpacks, and crossbody bags and has built a devoted consumer base of over 1 million. With a firm commitment to sustainability, 50% of the brand’s product line features an eco-friendly range, incorporating cruelty-free vegan leather and recycled canvas.