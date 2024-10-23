Register Now
Swiggy partners with Swopstore to drive sales and retention

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image | Credit: File
SwopStore has helped more than 200 online businesses by leveraging marketing strategies and insights into customer behaviour.

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced a partnership with Swopstore, a Gurugram-based customer acquisition platform to drive sales and customer retention, a release said on Wednesday.

Swopstore helps brands interact with customers by utilizing technology and insights to boost engagement and conversion rates. The platform’s approach has led to an average customer retention rate of 8%, the release added.

“This partnership with Swiggy will enable us to build a highly engaged and loyal customer base for them, driving substantial growth,”  said Ayush Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO), Swopstore. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of this collaboration and are eager to expand our reach even further.”

SwopStore has helped more than 200 online businesses such as The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company, Perfora, Snitch, Plix Life, Enamor, Hindustan Unilever, Earth Rhythm, Godrej, and Lenskart’s John Jacobs.

Founded in 2023, the platform leverages marketing strategies and insights into customer behaviour, Swopstore tries to ensure maximum conversion rates and sustainable growth for its clients.

