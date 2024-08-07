Snitch to come up with a new mobile app, launched UGC SnitchIt

The application is set to have new features in the areas of personalized shopping with AI algorithms

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Snitch which operates 17 stores in India plans to launch a new mobile application with a new user-generated content feature, its top executive told IndiaRetailing.

“The Snitch 2.0 app is designed to redefine the men’s fashion shopping experience by providing a seamless, user-friendly platform. Our goal is to create an omnichannel presence, allowing customers to effortlessly transition between online and offline shopping while maintaining a consistent and personalized experience,” said Chetan Siyal, chief marketing officer, at Snitch.

The application is set to have new features in the areas of personalized shopping with AI algorithms to recommend products based on individual preferences, browsing history, and purchase behaviour.

“The Snitch 2.0 application will also feature a video commerce section, inspired by User-Generated Content (UGC),” added Siyal.

SnitchIt is an innovative video commerce section within the Snitch 2.0 app, inspired by user-generated content (UGC). It allows users to explore fashion through engaging and authentic video content created by real customers, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts. Users can watch and create short videos showcasing their favourite Snitch outfits, style tips, and fashion hacks, providing a genuine look at how Snitch products fit into everyday life.

Other additional features of the application include exclusive collections, early access, virtual try-on, seamless integration with physical stores, rewards and loyalty programs, and much more.

The company with this new application version eyes enhanced customer engagement, growth in user base, user feedback, Continuous Improvement, and many others.

Snitch’s diverse product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes, and sunglasses, with an impressive sales rate of 15 units per minute across both online and retail platforms. The brand’s growth is further bolstered by its recent success in raising Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round.